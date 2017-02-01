McTaggart announces BT candidacy

Cayman Islands businessman Kent McTaggart has announced he is running for office in the May general election.

Mr. McTaggart, who has been widely rumored in recent months to be campaigning in the Savannah area, made it official in a press release issued Tuesday night. He will seek election in that constituency, he said.

Mr. McTaggart considered standing for election in 2013, but ultimately withdrew his candidacy before nomination day.

“Caymanian inclusion in the success of our island can’t be left as a memory of the 1970s and ‘80s, it must be part of our enduring story,” Mr. McTaggart said Tuesday. “The past decade of political leadership that has focused on the next election rather than the next generation must be replaced by a new generation of leadership that understands that ‘Caymanians first’ is so much more than a tag line.”

Mr. McTaggart is running as an independent. He has been rumored to be teaming up with several other independent candidates in the Bodden Town area, but he has said he is not affiliated with any political group or party at this time.