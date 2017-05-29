It’s Premier Alden McLaughlin and Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush … again.

The two long-time political rivals met with Governor Helen Kilpatrick Monday afternoon to confirm they would be forming a coalition government of “national unity” for the 2017-2021 legislative session.

After five days of steady negotiation, Mr. McLaughlin managed to cobble together a 12-person government consisting of all seven elected Progressives party members, including himself, all three elected Cayman Democratic Party members and two independents. The independent members were Prospect MLA Austin Harris and West Bay South MLA Tara Rivers.

Progressives Deputy Leader Moses Kirkconnell was confirmed as deputy premier.

Mr. McLaughlin said he was seeking cooperation from two more independent members in joining the government, but he did not have confirmation of those individuals joining the government as of Monday afternoon.

The Legislative Assembly is due to meet Wednesday morning to swear in its new members, name Mr. Bush as Speaker and Mr. McLaughlin as premier.

Mr. McLaughlin said it was too early to discuss ministerial positions, but noted that he had offered Bodden Town East MLA Dwayne Seymour such a post if Mr. Seymour was inclined to join the government.

“I’m still hopeful we get on board a couple more of the independents so that we truly have a government of national unity,” Mr. McLaughlin said. “I didn’t want four years of battling over nonsense and personality clashes.”

