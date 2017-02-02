50 years ago: Navy diver visits Rum Point

In the Feb. 1, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, news from North Side included:

“A man who likes to spend most of his time in the water – and where better to do that than in Grand Cayman – is Naval Reserve Commander William Henry Hamilton Jr.

“‘I’d rather swim from Point A to Point B than walk it,’ said the Commander.

“‘It’s much faster for me, you know.’

“And indeed it must be because Commander Hamilton has spent the greater part of his naval career in the water – and under it – working with underwater demolition teams on the west and east coasts of the United States.

“Commander Hamilton, the son of a Navy Admiral and a Navy Lieutenant, arrived in Grand Cayman last Friday accompanied by his wife, Sallie. The most likely place for a U.D.T. expert to stay here, of course, would be with friends like Bruce and Doris Parker at the Rum Point Club.

“Asked if he is still actively engaged in underwater demolition work for the Navy, Commander Hamilton shrugged his shoulders and gazed longingly at the water off the Caribbean Club where he was visiting the other day and told the Caymanian that he is now working in the office of the Secretary of Defence.

“Foreseeing development of a deep water harbour in Grand Cayman, Commander Hamilton speculated that this may be a good place for a man like him to return to.”

In the same issue, the following notice appeared:

“Know all men that the property of the Church of God, on which the Gospel Hall stands, in the District of East End, Grand Cayman, is legally owned by the Church of God, and has been for more than thirty years, of which Elder F.E. Arch is the overseer; the same being bounded on the north by the King’s highway, measuring 50 feet, on south by the sea measuring 50 feet, and extending from road to sea; bounded on the west by the estate of the late C.M. McLaughlin and on the east by lands of the late C.M. McLaughlin and formerly Patrick McLaughlin dec. Estate.

“Warning is hereby given to any and all person or persons that trespassing on or attempting to deal with the property will meet with legal consequences.

“By order of the Church of God, this 25th day of Jan. 1968. F.E. Arch, Overseer.”