Members of the Royal Canadian Legion who arrived in Grand Cayman by cruise ship Wednesday joined local veterans for a remembrance ceremony at the Elmslie Memorial Church in George Town.

The Canadian veterans, many proudly displaying their medals, along with members of the Cayman Islands Veterans Association, observed a minute of silence for fallen comrades and their families.

After a trumpeter played the Last Post, Dave Flanagan of the Royal Canadian Legion and Andrew McLaughlin of the Cayman Islands Veterans Association laid red poppy wreaths at the cenotaph outside the church.

– photos: Taneos Ramsay