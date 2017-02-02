Developer Stefan Baraud has been granted planning permission for a 20-home apartment complex boasting Cayman’s first rooftop pool, despite a slew of objections from neighbors.

The Central Planning Authority approved the application for the Hyde Park Complex, which Mr. Baraud describes as a luxury development, featuring two- and three-bedroom family homes to the east of West Bay Road.

Neighbors’ complaints included concern that the pool deck, overlooking their homes, would be an invasion of privacy, and the introduction of a large complex in what they consider to be a quiet neighborhood of town homes.

Mr. Baraud said he understood their concerns and had done his best to mitigate them, including adding a privacy screen to the pool deck.

He acknowledged there had been significant opposition to the project, including dozens of objectors present at the Central Planning Authority meeting last month.

He said such conflicts between developers and neighbors were likely to increase as the amount of land open for development diminishes.

“We have got a real problem in this country; we are running out of developable land. The result of that is a lot of new development is seen to be encroaching on existing neighborhoods.

“People are against multi-family developments and that was part of the problem with Parkway.”

He said land is cheaper and more plentiful on the eastern side of the island, but the cost of fill made it prohibitive to develop.

“We haven’t reached that far out yet; everything is still West Bay Road and South Sound.”

He said many developers are looking around in vain for land for the next project.

“We have a growing population and the demand for home ownership is increasing. The cost of property is going through the roof.”

A separate application from Mr. Baraud for eight family homes in Cayman Kai, which also attracted significant opposition, was rejected by the Central Planning Authority. The application was to sub-divide a lot in Cayman Kai for multiple homes. Residents complained that the application was against zoning and against the restrictive covenants of the neighborhood, which limit development on the lots to single-family homes.