Man not guilty of indecency charges

Charges were dismissed Wednesday against a man who had pleaded not guilty to two indecent acts involving a 12-year-old girl.

Dwight Richard Barnes was scheduled to stand trial that day, but prosecutor Candia James advised the court that the Crown was offering no evidence because the young complainant indicated that she did not wish to go through the trial process.

Magistrate Kirsty-Ann Gunn inquired as to whether the complainant had been made aware of the consequences of her decision and Ms. James indicated that she had.

The magistrate then entered verdicts of not guilty on both counts. She told the defendant that the charges were dismissed and he was free to go.

Barnes, 48, first appeared in court on Sept. 22, 2016. The allegations arose after he had gone to fix a refrigerator at the premises where the girl lived with her family.

He was initially remanded in custody, where he spent some time before a Grand Court judge granted bail with conditions. He pleaded not guilty in October and trial was set for December.

On that date, Crown counsel explained why the trial could not go ahead at that time and the matter was set for case management in January. The Feb. 1 date was then set and the matter concluded.

Barnes was represented by attorney Jonathon Hughes.