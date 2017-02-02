Temporary weekend road closures

Portions of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and Nexus Way within Camana Bay will be temporarily closed on Sunday, Feb. 5, in order to facilitate the removal of the crane from One Nexus Way, the newest commercial building currently under construction in Camana Bay.

The portion of Esterley Tibbetts Highway which runs through Camana Bay between the Camana Bay roundabout and Forum Lane will close from 6-9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, a press release states. Then at 9 a.m., Nexus Way within Camana Bay between the One Nexus Way and 18 Forum Lane buildings will close until 2 p.m.

The closures will be clearly signed, and the map shown at right offers a quick overview of where and when the closures will take place.