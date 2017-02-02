The Dama Trio from Italy and the Juilliard Jazz Ensemble, as the two main concerts, as well as local talent performing in fringe events, are among the highlights of the upcoming Cayman Arts Festival.

The eXtra Cayman Arts Festival 2017 officially opens with a champagne reception at Government House on Wednesday. Guests will have the opportunity to mingle and socialize, and may even meet some of the festival performers.

Dama Trio

Dama Trio will perform at the Cayman Islands Baptist Church on St. Pedro Castle Road in Savannah, on Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. The trio features violinist Maristella Patuzzi, pianist Davide Muccioli and cellist Davide Pettigiani performing Brahms’s “Piano Trio No. 2 in C major, Op. 87” and Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50.”

Fringe events

Two free fringe events on Feb. 10 will feature students from the Cayman Arts Festival after-school program and Cayman Youth Choir performing in Gardenia Court in Camana Bay, and David Brown and Isabella Rooney performing at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands. Both events begin at 6 p.m.

Juilliard Jazz Ensemble

On Feb. 11 at 7 p.m., the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa ballroom will come alive with the sounds of the Juilliard Jazz Ensemble, performing with Helen Sung. Pre-concert and after-concert cash bar is available, and doors open at 6 p.m.

Sung is an American jazz pianist, and members of the Jazz Ensemble are JQ Whitcomb on trumpet, Dean Tsur on tenor saxophone, Will Hawley on trombone, Endea Owens on bass, and Charles Goold on drums.

The Juilliard Jazz program, headed by Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis, is hailed as one of the most innovative jazz programs in the U.S. Its orchestra and ensembles play more than 50 national and international performances each year.

Marius Gaina, executive director of the Cayman Arts Festival, said of the events, “CAF brings the European and North American musical culture closer than ever to the local public. All of this at such a reasonable price, which we must thank our sponsors for. We would not be able to organize such events without their financial support.”

Tickets are available at caymanartsfestival.com or at the venue door. Prices are US$40 for adults and US$10 for students.