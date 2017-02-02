The hugely popular Legends tennis event returns to Festival Green in Camana Bay for one night only on Feb. 17 with an exciting lineup of men’s singles and mixed doubles featuring some of the biggest names in the game.

John McEnroe, Jim Courier, Chris Evert and Daniela Hantuchová will take to the courts before what is bound to be a capacity crowd, promising a great night of entertainment.

Famous names

Making his return to Grand Cayman, John McEnroe, who won seven Grand Slam singles titles, is expected to be a fan favorite. Jim Courier will bring his signature inside-out forehand, and Legends newcomers Chris Evert and Daniela Hantuchová will partner with Courier and McEnroe, respectively, in a mixed doubles match.

Evert, former World No. 1 player from the U.S. who reached 34 Grand Slam singles finals, more than any other player in the history of professional tennis, replaces Monica Seles, who is unable to attend due to injury. Current tour player Hantuchová has seven WTA singles titles, as well as nine WTA doubles titles and recently appeared as a wild card in the 2016 Wimbledon tournament.

Ticket options

More than 1,500 people are expected to attend this year’s event, with general admission, standing VIP and seated VIP ticket options available from the Visitor Centre in Camana Bay.

Although the event has been scaled down to just one night, organizers say the guest experience has been improved, particularly for those in the VIP area.

The Legends Ultra Party will take place on the Camana Bay helipad from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. immediately after the last match. The exclusive party will include player appearances and food and beverages. Those who buy the seated VIP tickets have entry to the party included in their package.

Chris Duggan, vice president of Community Development for event organizer and sponsor Dart, said, “We are so pleased with the caliber of players that we have secured for Legends 2017 – between them they have secured over 40 Grand Slam titles and are either legends of the game or are currently playing on the tour. The event has really established itself to be one of the biggest and best-attended sporting events on the Cayman calendar, and I have no doubt that the 2017 event will be a sell-out.”

Match Schedule

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Singles: John McEnroe vs. Jim Courier

Mixed Doubles: John McEnroe & Daniela Hantuchová vs. Jim Courier & Chris Evert.

General admission tickets are $100 each; VIP standing tickets are $250 each; Premium VIP (seated) tickets are sold in sets of six and cost $2,100 total.

VIP seated tickets include entrance to the exclusive Ultra Party after the matches. For more information, visit the Visitor Centre or see www.legendscayman.com.