Public consultation ends on national Culture and Heritage Policy

The public consultation phase for the Cayman Islands’ first National Culture and Heritage Policy and Strategic Plan has come to a close, according to the Ministry of Health and Culture.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to everyone who took part in the policy development process,” Premier and Minister for Health and Culture Alden McLaughlin said in a news release.

“Against the background of our country’s rapid growth, it is important to safeguard the practices of our culture and heritage. Thank you to everyone across all three islands who contributed to the draft National Culture and Heritage Policy and Strategic Plan for the Cayman Islands 2017-2026.”

More than 214 discrete pieces of feedback were received, with people completing the comprehensive feedback form online, submitting hard copies, or sending through marked-up documents via email.

“The Ministry is appreciative of all the individuals who called into radio stations when we were guests, called or emailed through to the Ministry, attended the public meetings, and took the time to submit the feedback forms on this important policy,” Deputy Chief Officer for the Ministry of Health and Culture Nancy Barnard said.

The feedback received during the public consultation period will be used to further create the framework for the new policy, which is expected to be rolled out over a 10-year period from 2017 to 2026.