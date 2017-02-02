Naval support ship to dock in Cayman

The Naval support ship RFA Wave Knight is scheduled to arrive in Grand Cayman on Thursday for a four-day visit.

The ship is on deployment to the region on Atlantic Patrol Tasking North, a year-round commitment in support of humanitarian aid, disaster relief and counter-narcotics operations, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

While in Cayman, the commanding officer, Capt. Nigel Budd, is due to call on the governor and deputy governor, host an onboard business luncheon and evening reception and provide technical support to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Marine Unit.

The ship carries emergency relief stores from the U.K. Department for International Development.

RFA Wave Knight made headlines in November when a Royal Marines sniper shot out the engine of a drug traffickers’ speedboat, bringing a six-hour chase across the Caribbean to an end and dealing a 40 million pound (US$501 million) blow to the smugglers, according to the release.

The ship is a 31,500-ton fleet tanker with the ability to refuel other naval vessels at sea from its three beam rigs and one stern rig.

Captain Budd said in the release, “My ship’s company and I are very much looking forward to the visit and to making and remaking relationships whilst being able to liaise with disaster management authorities regarding our capabilities.”

The ship has a crew of 77 Royal Fleet Auxiliary personnel and is supported by five Royal Naval personnel for helicopter and weapons systems operations.