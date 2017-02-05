Warning to women after indecent assault

Police are advising women not to walk alone in secluded areas in West Bay after a woman was groped while walking along Conch Point Road.

The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday when a man ran up behind her and “indecently grabbed” her, according to a police statement.

The man was described as being barefoot, average height with slim build, dressed in dark clothing and wearing a hood over his head. A Royal Cayman Islands Police Service spokeswoman said in a statement, “Since receiving the report, police have been executing a strategy to address it. Police are recommending that women not walk alone in secluded areas, and ask them to call the West Bay Police Station if they observe anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information can call the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999.