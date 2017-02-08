In the two years since its release, the locally penned children’s book “Rudolf discovers the Cayman Islands” has raised $5,700 for the Family Resource Centre’s anti-bullying efforts.

The book, which first went on sale during the 2015 Christmas holiday season, earned $2,200 in profit following that release. During the recent holiday season it raised a further $3,500.

The resource center program seeks to educate the public on the harmful effects of bullying and how to stop it.

More than 750 copies of the book were sold throughout the months of December 2016 and January 2017. All profits are being donated to the Family Resource Centre.

“Our goal for this year was to surpass last year’s donation of $2,200,” the book’s author Paul Schreiner said. “To be able to say that we achieved that and have a chance to give $3,500 to such a worthy and important cause is amazing.”

Charmaine Miller, program coordinator at the Family Resource Centre, said the agency is very grateful for Mr. Schreiner’s continued support of their anti-bullying campaign.