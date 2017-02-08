A “friends of Cayman” reception was held Tuesday in London at the Cayman Islands London Office.

Premier Alden McLaughlin hosted the reception, which included former Cayman Islands governors John Owen and Bruce Dinwiddy, as well as several Caymanian students who are studying in the U.K. Financial Services Minister Wayne Panton also attended the event.

“I enjoy connecting with business leaders here, as well as our students who are studying in London,” Mr. McLaughlin said. “It is important to me that we keep in touch.”

The premier lauded the reformation of the All-Party Parliamentary Group under London Office Director Eric Bush, which is a group of U.K. legislators who advocate on behalf of the Cayman Islands in British Parliament.