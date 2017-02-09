The Cayman Islands Cancer Registry is working to help establish an operational registry in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, to be placed at the Caribbean Public Health Agency headquarters.

The location would improve capacity in the Cayman Islands, as well as support regional cancer prevention, explained local registrar Amanda Nicholson.

“Once implemented, this hub could provide the Cayman Islands Cancer Registry with the opportunity to work with some of the top health organizations in the world and receive support and training from the very best in the field,” she said in a press release.

The hub is part of a regional and global network aimed at strengthening cancer monitoring through technical support, training, networking opportunities and collaborative research.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer has been working on the establishment of the hub with the collaboration of the Global Initiative for Cancer Registration Development, the U.S. Center for Disease Control, the U.S. National Cancer Institute and the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries.

Ms. Nicholson will be presenting on the Cayman Islands Cancer Registry on March 9 at the Westin Grand Cayman during the forum, “Advancements in Genetics, Genomics & Cancer Management.”

Cancer survivors interested in registering can contact Ms. Nicholson at amanda.nicholson@hsa.ky.