Proceeds from Deputy Governor Franz Manderson’s annual 5K run this year will go to the local chapter of the YMCA.

Mr. Manderson said he hoped the event could raise $60,000 for the charity.

The money will go toward a “ropes challenge course” in Grand Cayman, a facility that will provide an alternative to classroom-style learning in areas proven to increase self-esteem, confidence and team-building skills, the charity stated.

“The YMCA is doing a tremendous job working with the young people in our community and I am very happy to support them in their efforts,” said Mr. Manderson. “It is essential that we invest in our youth and encourage them in every way we can. The ropes challenge course that YMCA plans to build will be a great asset in helping channel the growth and development of our young men and women, and will also benefit the wider community.”

This year marks the fourth year for the DG 5K event.

In 2016, the run raised money to help the local Health Services Authority purchase a new ambulance. In 2015, the walk/run event raised $50,000 to help get Cayman Islands Special Olympics athletes to Los Angeles for the games. In 2014, the event raised $12,500 for Cayman HospiceCare.

Mr. Manderson said the annual run/walk is used to promote health and wellness within the Cayman Islands civil service. The event has grown in participation each year it has been held. A corresponding run was also held in Cayman Brac last year.

“This kind of event shows what we, the people of the Cayman Islands, can do when we all come together,” Mr. Manderson said at last year’s run. “We have benefited the health of our community and helped raise funds for a great cause.”