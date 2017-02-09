For the second year in a row, Seven at The Ritz-Carlton won the people’s choice award of Cayman’s Favourite Restaurant at Taste of Cayman, held on the Festival Green, Camana Bay on Jan. 28.

Each festival-goer was given a wooden token at the event with which to vote for their favorite restaurant. The restaurant with the most votes won the annual award.

Winners

The annual ‘Best Of’ awards were chosen by a panel of secret judges, whose task it was to sample drinks and dishes at each of the vendor booths before making their choices based on aroma, taste, presentation and service.

Andiamo at The Ritz-Carlton took the title of Best Food with its shrimp and leek ravioli. Jacques Scott won two awards at the festival: Best Booth and Best Drink. The innovative Bulleit Bourbon trailer cart took the award for Best Booth, which in turn served the Best Drink, a Bulleit Bourbon whiskey cocktail served with candied bacon, named “Don’t Go Bacon My Heart.”

As well as winning Cayman’s Favourite Restaurant, Seven at The Ritz-Carlton also took home the award for Best Dessert for its “C4 Sundae,” a warm brownie with chocolate fudge sauce, smoked Cayman Sea Salt and molten chocolate ice-cream.

“This year’s Taste of Cayman Food and Drink Festival saw an abundance of delicious food and drink, as well as beautifully decorated booths at the Festival Green,” says Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, executive director of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA). “Whilst the judges had the enviable task of sampling from each vendor, it was no doubt a difficult decision with the huge variety on offer from the best restaurants and bars in Cayman.

“The array and quality of dishes and drinks on offer showed that CITA members pulled out all the stops on the night. Taste of Cayman truly brings together the flavors of our island, the culinary capital of the Caribbean.”

The Heavy Cake competition was won by Tara Creary, with Elizabeth Larsen and Kayla Thompson coming in second and third place, respectively. Once the judging was complete, the traditional cakes were shared with festival attendees.

Sabrina Kudic of Trench Bar, Chicago, claimed the title of Taste of Cayman Mixologist of the Year in the Seven Fathoms Rum Challenge.

Mr. Joey Hew, Councillor for the Ministry of Tourism, Transport and District Administration and Chef Maureen Cubbon, took the title in the Amateur Chef Cook Off against Theresa Broderick, Vice President of CITA and Chef Jolene Nelson.