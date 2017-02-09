Writing a book takes time, effort and a level of commitment that is not for the faint of heart. Many say they will write a book, however, most will never take one to its final, published state.

Devi Di Guida is a first-time author whose hard work and dedication has paid off in the form of her published novel, “The Cayman Hustle.”

“The Cayman Hustle” tells a story about a young deaf man and his struggle to find a job in the Cayman Islands. This plan unwittingly draws him into a billionaire’s game.

Synopsis

Trouble in paradise! Super yachts, tax evasion, drug trafficking, hedge funds, trust funds and more registered businesses than people, the Cayman Islands is the perfect playground for the uber-rich and ground zero for the intrigue that lies ahead.

The secret and ultimate game of conspiracy, set up by billionaires from around the world, begins when a stash of gold bars worth millions is buried in a tropical underwater rainforest. Ensconced in the loot is a coveted Brazilian tourmaline believed to be a rare rainbow-colored chakra stone. Who will get to it first? Tensions begin to bubble under the surface as felonious affairs and scandals take shape on this idyllic island.

This is the unlikely story of Kaman Colioni, a 25-year-old deaf man who unwittingly finds the booty, his incredible journey, and the hustle of a lifetime. Who can he trust? The suspense will have you turning pages deep into the night and make you wonder how such a lush haven could become a wild nightmare.

Behind the story

“It took me two years to write,” says Di Guida. “It is a multi-cultural book … which I had to thoroughly research.”

For example, one of the characters in the book is a Native American who comes from the Mohawk tribe.

Di Guida has been visiting the Cayman Islands for the last 20 years and loves the place. In fact, her inspiration for the lead character came from a chance encounter here. “I was inspired to write a novel with a deaf protagonist by a deaf college student I met on a beach in the Cayman Islands who was studying neuroscience,” she says.

When asked what advice she would give a first-time novelist who is nervous about the commitment, Di Guida says, “Be dedicated and stay with your writing. Before I go to sleep, I re-read a printed copy of what I wrote that day. I write down ideas and brainstorm with myself to build the story.

“The first thing I do the next morning is choose which of these ideas I like best that will move the story forward,” she concludes.