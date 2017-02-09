If you are one of the lucky people dating someone on the most romantic day of the year, Valentine’s Day, then perhaps you are preparing to do something other than sitting at home over a pot noodle discussing your workday.

The cynics that roam among us would say that Valentine’s Day is a trumped up date, created by florists and restaurants to suck the money from our pockets. But it is rare that someone, particularly a lady, would turn their nose up at some blooms delivered to their office and a lovely romantic dinner.

So how do you make Valentine’s Day a memorable occasion? Read on …

Make a dinner reservation in advance

It may not shock you to learn that Feb. 14 is one of the busiest nights of the year for a restaurant, and so the odds of you getting a prime table overlooking the water when you call 30 minutes before you’d like to arrive are nil.

Don’t leave it until the last minute, or you may find you and your sweetheart with a lovely table by the toilets or at home (see “pot noodle”).

Know your date

Your idea of romance may be a bungee jump with a dodgy company, but hers may be different. Perhaps you think chowing down on puffer fish together is terribly romantic because like Romeo and Juliet, you could die in unison. Unsurprisingly, you may end up chowing down alone. Choose a date that both of you will enjoy.

It doesn’t have to be expensive

Sure, it’s wonderful to get a limousine and go to a fancy restaurant, but if you don’t have the dough, don’t put yourself in debt to pay for it. Get a bottle of champagne and sit on the beach with two glasses, an iPod or iPad with your favorite tunes on it, and watch the sun go down.

Think outside the box

Dinner, flowers, a gift and card are pretty standard for Valentine’s Day, but why not do something different if you think your date is up for it? Take a helicopter ride or do the bioluminescence tour. Dates are more memorable when they don’t traverse a well-worn path.

Don’t drink and drive

Nothing says “I love you” like bailing your significant other out of jail. Why risk ruining the evening by drinking and driving? Spend the money on a taxi or similar and leave the driving to someone else if you’re going to indulge.