Bodden Town car fire adds to growing list

A vehicle was found on fire in Bodden Town around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, marking the seventh such incident in less than a month.

Officers arrived on scene on Nashe Street shortly before 2 a.m., the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said.

The Fire Service was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.

The case is being investigated as arson and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The incident adds to a growing list of vehicle fires in Grand Cayman in recent weeks.

Three vehicles were reported on fire on Valentine’s Day, including one in Bodden Town, one in George Town and one in West Bay. Police at the time did not believe the three cases were connected. The George Town fire was determined to be the result of an electrical issue, while the other two cases were under investigation.

Three cars were also reported on fire on Feb. 4 at Ryan’s Retreat in George Town. Two of the cars belonged to a senior police officer. The case was being investigated as arson.

A car fire on North Church Street in August was determined to be the result of an electrical issue.

Tips on these cases can be submitted to the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.