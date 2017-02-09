The Pete Ribbins Memorial Meet, hosted by the Stingray Swim Club of Grand Cayman at the Lions Aquatic Centre, was a 2017 CARIFTA Swimming qualifying meet for members of the National Junior Swim Team.

In addition to Stingray swimmers, Camana Bay Aquatic Club, Seven Mile Swimmers and Cayman Islands Special Olympics swimmers took part.

Taking place over three days, Jan. 20-22, the meet consisted of one night session and two day sessions.

A number of CARIFTA qualifying swims were completed; however, the CARIFTA Swimming 2017 team selection does not take place until after the CIASA Nationals, Feb. 16-19, so hopefuls will have to wait a little longer to see if they will be selected.

One swimmer making a junior team qualifying time was Kyra Rabess with a 30.52 in the 50m Freestyle.

Stingray’s Head Coach David Pursley had this to say about the meet: “Consolidated Water’s Pete Ribbins Memorial Meet was the first full list of events in the new year, but one of our last meets on the schedule to help prepare for CARIFTA and international travel. Pete Ribbins was an important opportunity to help sharpen racing skills heading into CIASA nationals and one of very few opportunities to qualify for the Junior team and CARIFTA team.”

“The meet ran smoothly and the competition was strong. We at Stingray are looking forward to nationals and the big block of training heading into the CARIFTA games. Our focus is on the final result at the end of the season and this past weekend served to show us that we are on track for a great finish,” he added.

Meet director Marlene West extended her thanks to the many volunteers who made the meet possible, “Each session requires over 30 volunteers to officiate, time and run concessions – we could not produce these meets, allowing our swimmers to gain experience and swim official times without our volunteers and we are extremely thankful to all of them for coming out and working, and we thank the parents who came out to cheer on the swimmers too.”

“The Pete Ribbins Memorial Consolidated Water Meet was a resounding success by all accounts,” said SSC President Kathy Jackson. “We are grateful to Consolidated Water who have continued their sponsorship of this swim meet in Pete Ribbins’ name. Pete was an athlete and he knew firsthand how much discipline and commitment it takes to succeed in sports. He would be very proud to see so many children taking part in this meet.”

High points awards were won by – Girls: 6U, Casey Coles (SSC); 7-8, Sierrah Broadbelt (SMS); 9-10, Lila Higgo (CBAC), 11-12, Avery Lambert (CBAC); 13-14, Ali Jackson (SSC) and 15+, Sarah Jackson (SSC). Boys: 8U, Phin Ellison (CBAC); 9-10, Connor Macdonald (CBAC); 11-12, Stefano Bonati (CBAC); 13-14, Jordan Crooks (CBAC) and 15+, Matthew Somerville (CBAC).

For more information on Stingray Swim Club, visit www.caymanswimming.com.