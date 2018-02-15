Three car fires reported over Valentine’s Day

The Cayman Islands Royal Police Service reported three vehicle fires on Valentine’s Day.

Shortly after 1:20 a.m., a car fire was reported in Bodden Town on Kris Anderson Way. The Cayman Islands Fire Service extinguished the fire. No damage to other property nor any injuries were reported.

About 3 a.m., a vehicle was found on fire in a parking lot on School Road in George Town. A nearby building had minor damage as a result of the fire, which was extinguished by the fire service. No injuries were reported, police said.

And on Josephs Drive in West Bay, just after 12:30 p.m., a third vehicle fire was reported. Fire officials extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

The George Town fire was determined to have been caused by an electrical fault in the vehicle. The other two fires are under investigation and police are appealing for any witnesses to contact their local police station.

None of the fires involved cars belonging to police officials – two cars belonging to a senior officer were torched in George Town Feb. 4 – and a police spokesman said there is no suspected connection between the fires.