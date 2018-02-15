The Pink Ladies volunteer corps honored one of its own when members presented JoEllen Rae-Smith with a volunteer award this week.

In 1980, the co-founder of the Pink Ladies, Olive Miller, donated an award to designate one of the members of the organization as the Pink Lady of the Year. The award has been given to a different woman every year since, to acknowledge her exceptional level of service in the furtherance of the work of the volunteer corps.

At their annual general meeting this week, the directors of the Pink Ladies handed the award for 2017 to Ms. Rae-Smith. In keeping with tradition, the recipient of the previous year’s award, Sandra Joseph, presented the new award to Ms. Rae-Smith.

“Both Sandra and JoEllen were recognized for their many years of volunteer work with the corps and in particular their contributions to the Christmas Bazaar and Tea,” the Pink Ladies said in a press release. “This is a hugely successful annual community event held at the beginning of the festive season. The funds raised are distributed back to support organizations within the community including The Pines, NCVO and The Lighthouse School.”

Although still many months away, organizers said preparations have already begun for this year’s Annual Bazaar and Tea, which will take place on Nov. 24 at the ARC in Camana Bay.

The organizers said volunteers for the Pink Ladies Craft Group and the bazaar are always welcomed.

For more information, email [email protected]