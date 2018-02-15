Brac students learn about STEM careers

Amy Hayward, a marketing specialist with Grand Cayman-based website design company Meticulosity, recently spoke to Year 9 students at Cayman Brac’s Layman E. Scott High School about pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and math, with a particular emphasis on coding.

Ms. Hayward’s firm is based in Cayman Enterprise City Special Economic Zone, a commercial area geared for tech startups, which often rely heavily on employees trained in STEM fields.

Ms. Hayward’s appearance is part of “Enterprise Cayman,” an outreach program to schools across the Cayman Islands which encourages students to consider creative career paths and exposes pupils to career opportunities now available in the Cayman Islands.

Students were told that a university degree is not required to learn to code, and that a qualified coder can work from anywhere in the world, including Cayman Brac. Ms. Hayward explained that a career in coding can include creative jobs, in the video game industry for instance, and jobs as graphic artists and designers.