The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park and Cayman Islands Orchid Society are hosting the Annual Orchid Show and plant sale Saturday, Feb. 24, and Sunday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The show includes an exhibition of locally grown orchids on display inside the Botanic Park Visitor Centre, and a plant sale of specially imported orchids, most of which are in bloom.

The show not only showcases beautiful hybrid orchids, it promotes the conservation of Cayman’s native orchids. The event has also become an occasion for educating gardeners on the techniques of growing orchids, with educational talks and demonstrations throughout both days.

For those interested in learning more about these stunning plants, and even for those who simply like to marvel at the beauty of nature, the Orchid Show is an event not to be missed.

As the Orchid Show is a fundraiser, regular admission rates to the Botanic Park will apply to all visitors, even those going only to buy. Proceeds will go toward the continued development of the park’s Orchid Boardwalk. All visitors are encouraged to enjoy a trip around the park as well as viewing the orchids.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

A regular admission rate of $10 to the park includes admission to the Orchid Show. Residents get in for $5 with identification. Children 12 and younger can enter for free with a parent.