You’ve probably already noticed the swath of red on supermarket shelves, marking the month for lovers. Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day and much like other popular dates on the calendar, being prepared in advance is the key to survival.

Whether Mother’s Day or Valentine’s Day wins the ribbon for the most flowers ordered is up for debate, but either way, if you do not contact your florist nice and early, you may end up grabbing a handful of whatever you can find by the roadside. Celebrations, Trisha’s Roses and other local purveyors of posies will be in a delivering frenzy on Feb. 14, so last-minute orders will be tough to take.

Want a nice table at a restaurant? Book now. Dinner for two is a favorite choice of date for Valentine’s Day, particularly when sitting under the stars by the sea. Venues such as Grand Old House and The Wharf on Seven Mile, Casanova Ristorante in George Town and The Lighthouse and Tukka heading east are great choices, thanks to their proximity to the water.

Maybe consider a sunset sail instead, or a bottle of bubbly on the beach. Whatever you do, make it thoughtful and meaningful.

Camana Bay events

From special events and offers to a photo challenge on Instagram, Camana Bay is getting ready to show people the love.

On Tuesday, enjoy a free, family friendly showing of “Gnomeo and Juliet” on the outdoor big screen on the Crescent at 7 p.m.

The Brooklyn Pizza + Pasta has a special three-course set menu along with its beloved heart-shaped pizzas, back for one night only on Feb. 14. Aroma, Pani Indian Kitchen, Mizu Asian Bistro + Bar and The Waterfront Urban Diner are also offering set menus with themed cocktails and delicious desserts.

If you are at a loss for the perfect gift this Valentine’s Day, stop by the Town Centre, where the 40+ shops have something for every gift recipient. Be sure to visit CamanaBay.com, with featured items and specials from shops such as Books & Books, Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa, Audi, 3 Girls & A Kiln, Le Visage and more.

Remember that sweets for your sweet are never a bad idea! Find macarons, rose cupcakes, heart-shaped cookies or even breakfast delivery from Petit Paris and the finest gelato or themed goodies including heart-shaped cookies, heart-shaped cakes, pastries and pops over at Gelato & Co.