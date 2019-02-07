It is no secret that one of the jewels of the Caribbean is the noble coconut. This bountiful fruit or drupe, as it is officially classed, is the raw beginning of so many natural things such as coconut water, milk, fresh coconut and coconut oil.

Islanders swear by its healing properties and tourists cannot get enough of it. So, it just makes sense to have a festival that celebrates all things coconut.

Coco Fest is returning to Pedro St. James on Saturday and is actually extending its hours to run from noon to 6 p.m. due to popular demand. This grassroots event was started by a group of people passionate about the local Cayman coconut, a bountiful food source and traditional staple in the Caymanian diet. Vendors showcase their locally made products in a fun and interactive environment, with coconut-inspired drinks, food, artwork, health and beauty items on display. This is an excellent opportunity for residents to indulge in many cottage industry goods that are not always available in retail shops.

Cayman Spirits Company and Grace Coconut Water have partnered to create the Cocktail With Character created from 1780 Rum (distilled for and sold exclusively at Pedro St. James) and Grace Coconut Water.

“The Grace donation was made to Pedro St. James and since Cayman Spirits already works with the attraction through its Outpost Bar and Grill, it was a no-brainer,” says Mona Meade, marketing coordinator for the Tourism Attraction Board. “The rum and coconut water drink will sell for $5 and $2 of those sales will go directly to help feed the elderly [through Meals on Wheels Cayman].”

Coco Fest 2018 1 of 5

Profits from the event are shared between Meals on Wheels Cayman and the restoration and maintenance of the Pedro St. James National Historic Site.

Activities

A wide range of activities is scheduled for the day, making Coco Fest a truly family friendly event. There will be the Kids Coconut Craft Corner hosted by the Visual Arts Society along with coconut games, the four-way bungee trampoline, face painting, bouncy castles, and live cultural demonstrations showcasing the use of the coconut plant in Cayman’s history.

You cannot have a festival without music, and Coco Fest is known for its local bands and DJs. This year, BackBeat Band, Pan N’Riddim, Miss Izzy, Little Magic and DJ Flex will be providing the entertainment to keep toes tapping throughout the day.

If you fancy getting out of the sun for a while, head to the Pedro St. James Theatre where there will be three screenings of the award-winning documentary “Bright Spot” at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Entry fee to Coco Fest is $5 for adults, and children under 12 are free. There will be $1 donated to Meals on Wheels Cayman from every entry free paid.