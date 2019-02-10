Webster’s Tours donate $5,000 to Maple House

Webster’s Tours donated $5,000 to Maple House, a residential care unit of the Children and Family Services.

Kenrick Webster, owner and managing director of Webster’s Tours, presented Paulinda Mendoza-Williams, director at Children and Family Services, with the check on Friday, Feb. 1, at the residential home.

“The donation will be used to support programs and activities that will benefit and enhance residents’ quality of life,” said Ms. Mendoza-Williams.

Mr. Webster said he was empowered by the care that is given by the staff for the special needs at Maple House, and hoped other individuals would follow suit.

Maple House provides residential care to nine residents, male and female, with disabilities and special needs.