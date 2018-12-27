‘Christmas for Kids’ celebrated

Cayman 27 and the Department of Children and Family Services teamed up again this month for the 24th Christmas for Kids event, bringing together more than 100 children who are within the social service program.

The fun-filled day included arts and crafts, sports, food, a visit and presents from Santa, and finished up with a trip to the cinema.

Shawna Marshall from Hurley’s Media, which owns Cayman 27, said, “Christmas for Kids is a great occasion to give back to local children of all ages whom may not otherwise have an opportunity to experience these holiday festivities.”

This year, Cayman 27 donated $9,779.28 to the department. The money was used to purchase Christmas gifts for children in the community, including in Cayman Brac, and for other programs throughout the year.

Paulinda Mendoza Williams, director of the Department of Children and Family Services, said the event is always a great success with the children.