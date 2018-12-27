Maples and Calder welcomes Caymanian lawyer to team

Renee Lindo has successfully completed her articles of clerkship with law firm Maples and Calder.

Ms. Lindo was admitted as an attorney-at-law in the Cayman Islands by Justice Richard Williams in November before an audience of family, friends and colleagues.

A Maples and Calder scholarship recipient, Ms. Lindo attended the University of Birmingham where she received a Bachelor of Laws in 2015 and completed the Legal Practice Course with a Master of Business and Management in 2016. She first joined Maples and Calder as a summer intern in 2013 and became an articled clerk in March 2017. Following her qualification, Ms. Lindo will be practicing in the firm’s finance group.

Ms. Lindo was an active member of the law student community, and is the current articled clerk representative for the Cayman Islands Bar association. She is also a member of the Rising Stars local netball league team.

“The opportunity to train and work with lawyers of such high caliber has been instrumental in my development and a rewarding experience,” Ms. Lindo said. “I look forward to continuing to hone my skills to become an asset to both the Finance team and the firm overall.”

Mark Matthews, partner and global head of the Maples and Calder’s Finance practice, said, “We look forward to working with Renee as she cultivates her career, and know she will be a valuable resource to the team and law firm.”

Through its Articled Clerk scheme, Maples and Calder enabled over 30 Caymanian lawyers to be admitted since 2005, with another five currently in training.