Governor invites honors nominations

Governor Martyn Roper is inviting members of the public to submit nominations for the Cayman Islands Certificate and Badge of Honour.

Recommendations for the Certificate and Badge of Honour are considered locally and successful nominees normally are recognized at Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday celebrations. Nominations must be supported by a detailed description of the nominee’s achievements.

Details of how to prepare nominations can be found at www.gov.uk/honors and the nomination form is available by clicking on the icon on the right side of the front page of www.gov.ky.

Once completed, the forms should be submitted to the Governor’s Office.

Governor Roper will review all the nominations before recommending candidates to the Royal, Ceremonial and Honours Unit in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London.

For more information, contact the Governor’s Office at [email protected]