Man boards plane in security breach

A man boarded a plane after bypassing security at Owen Roberts International Airport on Christmas Day, according to the Cayman Islands Airports Authority.

The Airports Authority stated in a press release that around 5:30 p.m., a man entered the airport customs hall and evaded the officer at a security checkpoint before entering the ramp and boarding an aircraft, which was parked and undergoing maintenance. The suspect escaped capture and left the area.

Around 6:40 a.m. the next morning, the man reappeared and was immediately recognized and captured by airport security and police before entering the terminal.

The Airports Authority said on Thursday that the incident is under investigation.