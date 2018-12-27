HighWater raises $18,000 for Crisis Centre

Hedge fund governance service provider HighWater hosted its annual Champagne brunch at Abacus on Dec. 8 to raise money for the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre.

Attendees donated a total of US$18,000 to the shelter for victims of domestic violence.

Gary Linford, managing director of HighWater, said, “We are truly proud to contribute to such a special cause. Our team works hard throughout the year and we relish the opportunity to support our local community in rallying together for an important cause.”

Ania Milanowska, executive director of the Crisis Centre, said the center is thankful for HighWater’s assistance in tackling an issue that still affects far too many lives.

“The amount of money raised goes directly to the Crisis Centre, and the positivity sends out a message that can help women to feel empowered and aware of the support network they have around them,” she said. “I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to every person who made this such a special day. The impact of your kind actions will be felt throughout 2019 and beyond.”