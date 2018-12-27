Police arrested a man after finding a machete in his car Saturday night.

Officers were on high-visibility patrols on Saturday, just before 9 p.m., when a member of the George Town Community Watch informed them of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Officers located the man and when they searched his vehicle, they found a machete inside it.

Police arrested the man, a 22-year-old resident of West Bay, on suspicion of possession of a restricted weapon at night. He was later bailed and the police investigation continues.

Police officers will continue to carry out patrols during the holiday season, and encourage the public to report suspicious activity.