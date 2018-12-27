32 car crashes reported in 3-day Christmas period

Between Christmas Eve and Thursday afternoon, police received reports of 32 motor vehicle collisions across all three islands, with 20 of these occurring in the district of George Town.

Twelve of the collisions were reported as serious accidents involving injury. In some cases, the vehicles were overturned or occupants were trapped inside.

Over this three-day period, three people involved in motor vehicle collisions were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police are advising people to use the free Purple Ribbon bus system or to appoint a designated driver for the New Year celebrations.