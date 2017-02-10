Police made two more arrests Friday in connection with a Feb. 4 shooting outside Fete Nightclub that resulted in two injuries. A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from West Bay, were detained on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm and attempted murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton said a search of the individuals’ residence resulted in the recovery of a firearm, the fourth to be recovered by police this year.

A 20-year-old man from Jamaica was also arrested at the residence on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm. Police did not report a connection between the man and the Feb. 4 shooting.

Friday’s announcement brought the number of arrests in the Feb. 4 case to four. On Thursday, police arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of unlicensed firearm possession, assault causing grievous bodily harm, and attempted murder, and a 29-year-old woman on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said it will increase its presence this weekend around liquor-licensed establishments during peak hours.

“People should feel comfortable to go out and enjoy themselves,” Mr. Walton said.

“We are doing everything within our power to ensure a safe and secure environment for night-time entertainment and activities on weekends. We always need the public to work with us in this effort. If you see something we need to know, call us.”

The Feb. 4 incident comes in a series of shootings to occur outside of Fete and Super C in recent months. Mark “Hubba” Seymour was fatally shot outside of Super C on Jan. 28. Two shootings also took place Dec. 26, one outside of Fete Nightclub in the early hours of the morning and another outside of Super C later that day.