50 years ago: Thousands flock to Agriculture Show

In the Feb. 15, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, news from George Town included:

“A record crowd of about 2,500 attended the 1967 Agricultural Show held at the Grammar School Grounds on Ash Wednesday.

“The float parade was a gay and lively opening to the proceedings and many admired the excellent efforts of the Garden Club, which took first prize, the Agricultural Society (2nd prize), Entomological Unit [featuring a gigantic ‘locally grown’ mosquito], H.O. Merren and Co., thatch rope making by Graham Thompson, Home Supplies, Cayman Drug with its Holstein cow and, of course, the band on the truck which led the way.

“At the official opening, Mr. Clarence Thompson, president of the Society for 1967, welcomed all to the 5th annual show which was being held at a new site.

“He expressed thanks to all those who contributed in any way to the stage it had reached at that time and trusted that at the end of the day everyone would be able to say that it was a ‘grand and enjoyable day’ as indeed it proved to be …

“His Honour the Administrator, before officially declaring the show open, outlined the efforts which have been made by Government in recent years to get expert advice which farmers can draw upon when they need it to improve their farming methods etc. ….

“The fine display in the main hall of the school indeed showed a wealth of talent and the ability to produce first-class specimens despite the recent drought ….

“A group of young lads entertained a large crowd with their four boxing bouts … Mrs. Theo Bodden, Mrs. Fields-Richards, Nurse Beulah McLaughlin, Mrs. R.W. Willcocks and Nurse E. Wood had a difficult task judging the baby show which resulted in the following being declared ‘Prize Babies’; 6-12 months 1st Tania Ebanks, 2nd Mark Steven Ebanks, 12-18 months 12-18 months Mervilee Parsons, 2nd Diane Elaine Ebanks and 3rd Lorilyn Jackson and 18-24 months 1st Monica Chamashuck, 2nd Dena Parsons. Prizes here were distributed by Mrs. McHayle.

“The finale was the beauty contest which only attracted six entrants this year. Judges Mrs. B. St. Aubyn, Mrs. Lester Johnson, Mr. N.R. Miller, Mr. Val Farrell and Rev. J. Lord selected Ella Kay Hislop as Miss Cayman 1967 with Aloma Ebanks 2nd and Jane Ellen Thompson 3rd which, by the ovation appeared to be a popular choice.”

In the same issue, other George Town news included:

“Congratulations to Cayman Brac Airways on their special inaugural flight of the newly introduced DC-3 aircraft to Kingston on Friday last.

“Included in the invited guests were Mr. D.V. Watler, Assistant Administrator, Mr. Chadwick, Dir. of Civil Aviation, Mr. Eric Bergstrom, Chairman of the Tourist Board, Mr. Bob Brenton, President of the Hotel Association, Capt. Eldon Kirkconnell, Hon. T.M. Farrington and Mr. W.W. Conolly, MLAs, Mrs. I. Conolly, acting Director of Education and press representatives Mrs. A. Smith and Mrs. O.H. Miller. From Cayman Brac Mr. Dennis Foster, District Commissioner and his wife, Mrs. Anton Foster, and Mr. Kendal Ryan of Buccaneer’s Inn and Mr. K. Parker Tibbetts whose father is the Agent in Cayman Brac.

“The DC-3 gave an excellent performance and the part were able to enjoy all the amenities offered by a modern airline, not forgetting that chewing gum much needed to keep the ears comfortable, and drinks etc. were served by charming stewardess Cecile Bodden assisted by Mr. Norman Bodden, Assistant Managing Director of C.B.A. who was host for the flight ….”

In her George Town Notebook, correspondent Frances Bodden also noted:

“Congratulations to Truman Bodden who has been successful in passing all the subjects prescribed for the Banking Diploma Examination and has thus been elected as an Associate of the Institute of Bankers. He is now entitled to use the descriptive letters AIB for so long as his name remains on the institute’s registers.

“We believe this is the first Caymanian to achieve this honour in the banking world and would also congratulate Mr. and Mrs. Arthur D. Bodden who must be very proud of their son.”