Music students from the St. Ignatius Catholic School Music Department will head overseas next week on an exchange aimed at expanding their cultural horizons.

Students in the school’s concert and jazz bands will travel to the United Kingdom from Feb. 21 to March 5, taking in sights, as well as musical performances ranging from musical theater to opera, in London, Glasgow, the Scottish Highlands and Edinburgh, a press release states.

The students will also visit Dollar Academy, one of Scotland’s leading independent schools, in its namesake town between Edinburgh and St. Andrew’s.

“I am always so proud of the musical talent and achievement of our students, but alarmed by the fact that very few have seen a live performance by professional musicians,” said St. Ignatius head of music Simon Donoghue, who has taught at the school for close to 20 years.

He noted that the trip will also allow the students to experience life at a different school.

“They will spend a full day in school with Dollar Academy students, shadowing them in classes and experiencing a wide range of subjects delivered in a different country, like Latin, German, woodwork and home economics.”

Mr. Donoghue said the St. Ignatius students will meet and perform with their Dollar Academy peers.

“We have been invited by this prestigious school to develop musical and personal relationships, through our experiences together, and we will host these students [at] St. Ignatius during the 2017-18 academic year,” he said.

According to the release, the St. Ignatius students will also meet musicians of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, attend master classes led by top musicians, perform alongside students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, experience London’s West End theater productions and attend a John Williams Tribute concert, during which the students will have the opportunity to discuss possible careers in the music industry with performers.

“Above all, we will be representing Cayman, showcasing the homegrown talents of our wonderful children, allowing them the opportunity to share these talents and to learn from children from a different culture – an experience which will remain with them for many years,” said Mr. Donoghue.

For more information, call 949-9250 or email simon.donoghue@st-ignatius.com.