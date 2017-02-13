50 years ago: Soulsville draws a crowd to Club Inferno

In the Feb. 15, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, news from West Bay included:

“Soulsville ‘67 opened with a huge crowd at Club Inferno on Monday. The audience thoroughly enjoyed the antics of the artists from Jamaica and Dr. Kumina Sr., Irene, and Little Spect the midget delighted everyone with their dances. Highlight of the show was the Ska, performed by Gungah the Ghost on two pieces of bamboo in mid-air.

“Music was provided by Ken Davis and the Kiemanaires and the show, which was repeated at the Coral Caymanian Hotel last night, will be presented at Club Inferno again tonight and tomorrow night.”

In the same issue, West Bay correspondent Leila Yates wrote:

“Mrs. Robert Ebanks and Mrs. Maria Jackson left on the 10th for New York where they will meet their husbands.

“Messrs. Kingsley Smith and Crawford Owens left on the 12th for the U.S.A. Crawford will re-ship with the National Maritime Union.

“Mr. and Mrs. William Ebanks from Baltimore are here for a visit. This is Mrs. Ebanks’ first visit.

“‘World Day of Prayer’ was observed in various churches, with pastors from the churches joining in fellowship dedicated to the work of the Kingdom of God.

“Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bothwell and their 4-year-old daughter Nana have returned from Jamaica. Nana has had a tonsillectomy at the University Hospital and is doing well.

“Mr. and Mrs. Livingston Powery became the happy parents of their second daughter on the 9th, weighing 8 pounds.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Ebanks became the happy parents of a son on the 11th, weighing 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

“Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Jackson celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary on the 5th. He left for Tampa on the 6th after spending seven months at home. Mr. Davis Borden left on the same day to work for Standard Oil Co. after four weeks vacation at home.

“Mr. Oswald Ebanks returned on the 5th from National Bulk Carriers on the Uni-Leader.

“Capt. and Mrs. Henry S. Parsons arrived on the 12th from Port Arthur for a short visit with relatives.”

“Mrs. Una McCarthy returned on the 5th from Miami after two weeks’ vacation with her husband of S.S. Miami.”