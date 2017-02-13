Indecent assault suspect invades woman’s bedroom

A West Bay woman awoke early Monday to find an unknown man in her bedroom “engaging in indecent behavior,” according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The incident was reported just before 3:30 a.m. Monday along West Bay Road. According to RCIPS officers, the woman awoke to find the man in her bedroom with a T-shirt over his head. He left a short while later and the woman was not harmed.

Police are investigating the incident as an indecent assault.

A number of indecent assaults on women have been reported since late last year in West Bay district. The Cayman Compass has reported at least five since Oct. 1. However, a group of women who participated in self-defense training over the weekend at John Cumber Primary School said at least three more incidents occurred in November and December that were not reported to police.

Those incidents generally involved groping or grabbing women out on the street. One of the victims was attacked at knifepoint.

However, police said Monday’s incident exhibited a different and far more disturbing behavior.

A police spokesperson said officers had not “excluded the possibility” that it could be the same person involved in several different incidents.