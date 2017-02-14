Cayman’s Pearl Morgan leads women’s side in college meet

The Central Methodist University Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field teams took part in the Heart of America Athletic Conference indoor championships last weekend in Jacksonville, Illinois. Both the CMU Men’s and Women’s teams finished in eighth place.

“We were led on the women’s side by Pearl Morgan’s near A Qualifier in winning the 400m,” said CMU Director of Track and Field Mark Nelson. “Pearl also finished in third place for us in the 200m and the 4×400 Relay.”

Last month, Morgan, of Bodden Town, placed second in the 200 meters (25.53 seconds) and third in the 400m (1:01.36) events indoors at the Snow Bird Open meet at Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois.

Nelson said in a press release, “The surprise of the meet for us was Hannah Smith’s one meter personal best in the triple jump, which got her second place. It was a great weekend for the girls, and I am excited to see what we will do outdoors, if we can get our injured athletes back in action.”

Some top finishes on the women’s side for CMU include the 400m dash, the press release states. Morgan finished first, with a time of 58.62.

The Eagles will return to action on Friday and Saturday in Columbia at the Missouri Open, as part of the Last Chance Meet for athletes on the fringe of qualifying for the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships.