Junior tennis players have a ball

It was a win-win situation at the Tennis Club on Feb. 4 as youngsters enjoyed a doubles tournament followed by supper and a movie, and more than $1,000 was raised in the process for the Tennis Federation’s junior overseas travel fund.

In what proved a great family event, players aged 9 to over 60 teamed up to make 11 doubles pairs and enjoyed competitive tennis at the club in South Sound.

Eventually emerging victorious from the field were the top two teams: Willow Wilkinson and partner Oskar Bjuro, and Jade Wilkinson and partner Alex Claybourn. Runners-up were Jake Booker and Alex Priestley, and Todd Purton and Zach Jackson.

Many parents and siblings watched the on-court action, and stayed on to enjoy supper and a showing of “The Karate Kid.”

Tennis Federation President Simon Gunn said, “This was a wonderful family event. All funds raised will go towards our junior overseas travel fund, which helps pay for players to compete in tournaments abroad.”

The Federation’s next fundraiser is the popular annual ‘Taste for Tennis’ wine-tasting evening at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club on March 18. Tickets are available at the club.