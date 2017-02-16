UPDATED: West Bay man charged with attempted rape, burglary

UPDATED: A 48-year-old West Bay man arrested on Feb. 15 has been charged with attempted rape, burglary with intent to rape, indecent assault and theft in connection with a Feb. 13 incident on West Bay Road.

The man has also been charged with attempted burglary and damage to property in connection with a separate incident at a residence on West Bay Road in George Town on Oct. 24, 2016.

He will be in court Feb. 17.

ORIGINAL: A 48-year-old West Bay man was arrested Wednesday in connection to an indecent assault at a West Bay residence that occurred early Monday morning.

The man is currently in police custody.

The police arrested another West Bay man, 36, during precautionary patrols Wednesday before 3:00 a.m. Police reported the man was acting suspiciously and fled to the beach. Officers chased the man and arrested him on suspicion of theft and possession of a suspicious weapon. They reported finding stolen property on his person.

The 36-year-old man is currently out on bail.