Some 65 children turned out for the DART Kids Gaelic Club “Start of Season Blitz” – the first training session of the year – at the Camana Bay CIS football pitch on Feb. 11.

Fifteen coaches were also on hand to assist with the games. The children were split into age groups, with approximately four kids to each coach.

The training started with a warm-up, movement and agility drills such as “Gaelic Bulldog,” followed by skills-based games. The children were then divided into age groups of 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11 plus, and started work on their team skills. The day finished with a mini blitz competition within these age groups.

The children came from several schools on island and gave lots of positive feedback following the session, a press release states.

The next event will be the St. Patrick’s Day Blitz on March 18 and 19.

Organizers also announced sponsorship for the club by DART. Chris Duggan, vice president/director of the DART Foundation, said, “We look forward to helping the club develop Gaelic football within the wider youth community here in Cayman. We wish the club all the very best for the season ahead.”

For more information, visit www.caymangaa.com/subscribe/ where parents can sign up for the monthly newsletter on DART Kids Gaelic Club events, or email: kids@caymangaelic.com