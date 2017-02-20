Students interested in entering the Cayman Turtle Centre’s parrot release poster and essay competitions now have a little more time to prepare their entries.

Contest winners will have the chance to take part in the facility’s upcoming parrot release, which is being postponed until late March or early April 2017, so the original deadline for entries to the contest has been extended.

“This is so that we have adequate time to effectively complete all the training and health procedures to give our parrots the best chance for survival and reproducing in the wild,” said terrestrial exhibits curator Geddes Hislop.

The Cayman Turtle Centre will accept competition submissions up until Tuesday, Feb. 28.

“The submissions will then be passed on to our selection team and our winners will be announced most likely around mid-March,” said Mr. Hislop.

“At that time, we will hopefully also be able to announce the new date for the release.”