50 years ago: Valentine dinner raises funds

In the Feb. 22, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, West Bay correspondent Leila Yates wrote:

“The Christian Endeavour society sponsored a Valentine dinner on the 14th in the United Church Hall. Local dishes were served and enjoyed by several foreign visitors, as well as members and friends. A very enjoyable evening was spent in fun and fellowship. The sum of 25 pounds was collected.

“Departures for the weekend for the U.S. were Messrs. Garfield Powery, Rivington Powery, Malachi Ebanks, Hudson Ebanks and David Hydes, on his first trip abroad.

“Mr. Sidney Webb from Durban, South Africa arrived in the island recently. He is here to investigate certain commercial and business interests that he and Capt. Dudley Yates jointly own. He is now manager of George’s Delicatessen and already it has taken a new look, and very tasty dishes can be had there. He says Capt. Yates is Master of a U.S. Navy missile tracking ship in South Africa.

“There have been special activities in the United Church recently. On Sunday night the 12th, films were shown by Rev. R. Coke for World Alliance of Presbyterian Churches. They were prepared six years ago for the 400th anniversary of the Reformation. Martyrs whose lives were given for the cause of the Reformation, such as Martin Luther, John Wesley and John Knox, founder of the Presbyterian Church, were shown. There was a good attendance.

“The United Church is starting a stewardship campaign, with the subject ‘The Secret of the Gift.’ Films were shown in the Church on Thursday night on stewardship seeking to show we are stewards over our time, talents and goods, and we can further the work of God by using them.

“Brigade Sunday was observed in the United Church with the Girls’ Brigade and Boy Scouts parading in uniform. The promotion of Explorers and Juniors was held, also the enrolment of three girls into the Senior Group. The Brigade flag was dedicated and presented to the new leader, Miss Betty Ebanks. Members participated in the service by scripture reading and receiving offering. The service was well attended.”

In the same issue, it was also noted that:

“Ingrid Chin and the Carnations, the Caribbean’s number one girls band are due to arrive in Grand Cayman on March 16 for a three night engagement at Club Inferno.

“Leader Ingrid Chin, bass guitarist, is supported by Christine Levy, the one and only female trumpeter in the Caribbean, Althea Morris, lead guitarist, Marguerite Wong, ‘Queen of Songs,’ and Richard Chin ‘Boy Wonder,’ on drums. Accompanying them will be Mr. Leggs-Neville Chin and Morris and Martin from the Jamaicans – 1966 Festival Award winner in Jamaica.”