Students and churchgoers in West Bay were treated last week to a visit from a Florida-based choir.

The Westminster Christian High School Choir from Miami, Florida, on a four-day tour of the Cayman Islands gave a recital at Sir John A. Cumber Primary School on Friday, Feb. 17, during the school’s regular assembly.

For the school concert, the choir performed a mixed selection of classical, gospel and contemporary songs, which included “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “Mary, Did You Know?” and “Thank You for the Music.”

“Each item was beautifully rendered and enthusiastically received by the students and staff alike,” said teacher Annette Vaughan.

The choir was directed by Daniel Shafer, who is an alumnus of the school, and accompanied on the piano by Jackie Whiting.

“When asked how he felt about the tour, Mr. Shafer remarked that it was fantastic, the people are welcoming, kind and enthusiastic,” said Ms. Vaughan.

“He has also expressed a desire to return.”

On Sunday, Feb. 19, the choir performed at the Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church.

“The choir and the leaders, Paul and Jackie Whiting, are no strangers to the Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church,” said church member Eziethamae Bodden.

“The Whitings have been visiting as part of the Vacation Bible School for many years, and the choir attended and performed in 2008, 2012 and now 2017.”

Ms. Bodden noted that the choir came with 37 members and choir director Mr. Shafer was a choir member when the group sang at the church in 2008.

“Singing is our Choir Ministry. We love to spread the love of God through music,” Mr. Shafer said.

During their visit the choir spent time on the beach, and visited Cayman Crystal Caves, the Cayman Turtle Centre and Stingray City.

They also performed for Triple C School and the Sunrise Adult Training Centre.