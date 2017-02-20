People time forgot: McArthur Manderson

In the late ‘60s up until the ‘70s, the Mashyiannes Band was without question one of the hottest bands around.

Their lead guitarist was McArthur Manderson of West Bay. His style was a blend of crafty calypso, meringue and a sweet dash of Leon Rhodes, the lead guitarist for Ernest Tubb. Mac performed at Hell nightclub, the Galleon Beach Hotel, Royal Palms and the Old Holiday Inn, and several tours off island.

He co-wrote the popular “Cayman Saturday Night” along with Barefoot Man, and recorded several songs with the late Dalmain Ebanks. Later, Mr. Manderson moved to Honduras, where he passed away in 2012.

This image is from the book ‘The People Time Forgot’ by George Nowak, available at the National Museum. All proceeds from sales of the book go toward museum projects.