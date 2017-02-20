The Women’s Group of the Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church boarded a Webster’s Tours bus on Saturday and headed for North Side to visit the Cayman Crystal Caves.

“I must say the caves and guides are awesome, and a must see for all who reside and visit the Cayman Islands,” said participant Eziethamae Bodden.

After the visit, the group made a lunch stop at Breadfruit Tree Restaurant in Bodden Town for fish and fritters.

Then, for some, it was on to Coco Fest at Pedro Castle, where the ladies enjoyed everything coconut, and took in the local film “Bright Spot.”