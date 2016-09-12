People Time Forgot: Capt. Marvin Ebanks

Shown here on his boat is the late Capt. Marvin Ebanks. He was without question one of the all-time most popular boat captains operating excursions in the North Sound.

People from around the globe made visits to Cayman just to experience snorkeling, fishing and a beach cookout with Captain Marvin and his crew on trips, which used to last all day.

Legend had it he had made his North Sound jaunts so often that he could navigate the area blindfolded. Captain Marvin’s Stingray City tours remain a thriving business today. The captain passed away in 2014 at the age of 98.